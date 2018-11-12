Who’s at fault?

This refers to the letter ‘Fictitious bank accounts’ (November 9) by M Rafique Zakaria. The writer has correctly highlighted that while every day we are finding out that millions of rupees are stacked in the account of a rickshaw driver or an ice cream vendor, the authorities concerned have not taken any steps to arrest those who allow the opening of such bank accounts without proper verification. As much as it indicates that some influential people have put their ill gotten money, it also reflects on the poor controls exercised by banks. Aren’t banks supposed to ask for a verified document to proof that a bank account holder has a legal source of income?

How come the bank never asked the two account holders – the rickshaw driver and the ice cream vendor – to submit income details? The writer has rightly said that we voted for the PTI because the party promised to get rid of all the corrupt elements. Now, the federal government is responsible for bringing the wrongdoers to book.

Hafsa Salman

Karachi