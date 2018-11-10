Pak Naval chief visits Baltic Fleet HQ

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who is on an official visit to Russian Federation, visited Baltic Fleet Headquarters at Kaliningrad Russia and also met Commander of Baltic Fleet, Vice Admiral Aleksandr Nostatov.

Upon arrival at Baltic Fleet Headquarters, the Naval Chief was received by Vice Admiral Aleksandr Nostatov and ceremonial guard was presented with military honours to the Naval Chief on the occasion.

During discussions, matters of mutual interest, including Maritime security and stability, counter piracy operations, drug trafficking and various avenues to enhance interoperability between both the navies were discussed. Commander of Baltic Fleet, Vice Admiral Aleksandr Nostatov, briefed the Chief of the Naval Staff regarding operations of Baltic Fleet.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, visited polygon of Marine Corps Khmelevks and witnessed demonstration of armament of military equipment. The Naval Chief also visited Russian Federation Navy Ship BOIKIY and was briefed by the commanding officer. The Naval Chief interacted with ship’s crew and appreciated their professional competence. Visit of Chief of the Naval Staff to the Russian Federation would greatly augment bilateral cooperation between both the countries in general and Navies in particular.