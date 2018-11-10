Bid to smuggle arms foiled, 4 arrested

PESHAWAR: Police foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of ammunition and arrested four alleged smugglers.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Saddar, Sahibzada Sajjad told reporters that the police in Badaber stopped two cars coming from Darra Adamkhel and recovered 31 rifles and 12,000 rounds, which were being smuggled to down country.