Murder accused flees police custody for second time

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A murder accused reportedly fled for the second time from the custody of police on Friday in Dera Ismail Khan district. Imran, the resident of Chah Faqirwala, managed to escape when he was brought to the district courts for an appearance in a murder case. After the escape of the murder accused, the family of the deceased, including women and children staged a protest demonstration outside the office of District Police Officer Zahoor Babar Afridi and burnt tyres. The accused Imran had once escaped from a hospital previously.
Comments