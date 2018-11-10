Australia edge SA to snap losing streak

ADELAIDE: Australia snapped a seven-game losing streak to beat South Africa by seven runs in the second One-day International (ODI) here on Friday, keeping the series alive and boosting their battered confidence.

Set 232 to win, the Proteas could only manage 224-9 in their 50 overs, leaving the series tied at 1-1 with the decider in Hobart on Sunday (tomorrow).Marcus Stoinis was the pick of Australian bowlers with 3-35 off his 10 overs, including the crucial scalp of David Miller who hit a stubborn 51.

Australia once again struggled to compile a big total with some tight South African bowling putting them back in the pavilion for 231.Starc got a reward in his third over, with Adam Zampa getting under a catch in the deep to end Quinton de Kock’s night.

Aiden Markram and Reeza Hendricks pushed the score to 46, but they needlessly attempted a third run and Markram was run out.Six balls later and Hendricks was also in the clubhouse, getting an outside edge off Josh Hazlewood to give Australia hope.

And when Heinrich Klassen fell to Stoinis to leave the Proteas on 68-4 the crowd came alive, sensing the miserable run could be over.Faf du Plessis and Miller set about building a 74-run partnership before Pat Cummins dismissed du Plessis on 47.

Earlier, Australian skipper Aaron Finch and Travis Head tried to set the tone after being sent into bat. But Head’s aggressiveness cost him and he was trapped him lbw for eight.Shaun Marsh and Finch knocked up a 50 partnership before Marsh, on 22, got a thick edge off Rabada and de Kock took the catch.

Finch built a composed 41 before he was deceived by a Dwaine Pretorius delivery and chopped the ball onto his wicket.

South Africa won toss

Australia

*A Finch b Pretorius 41

T Head lbw b Ngidi 8

S Marsh c de Kock b Rabada 22

C Lynn c de Kock b Rabada 44

†A Carey c de Kock b Rabada 47

G Maxwell c de Kock b Pretorius 15

M Stoinis c Hendricks b Pretorius 2

P Cummins b Steyn 3

M Starc c and b Steyn 6

A Zampa c Miller b Rabada 22

J Hazlewood not out 10

Extras (lb9, w2) 11

Total (all out, 48.3 overs) 231

Fall: 1-12, 2-66, 3-96, 4-133, 5-166, 6-170, 7-179, 8-187, 9-204, 10-231

Bowling: Steyn 10-1-31-2, Ngidi 9-0-67-1, Rabada 9.3-0-54-4, Pretorius 10-0-32-3, Imran Tahir 10-1-38-0

South Africa

†Q de Kock c Zampa b Starc 9

R Hendricks c Carey b Hazlewood 16

A Markram run out 19

*F du Plessis b Cummins 47

H Klaasen c Lynn b Stoinis 14

D Miller lbw Stoinis 51

D Pretorius c Lynn b Hazlewood 14

D Steyn b Stoinis 3

K Rabada b Starc 9

L Ngidi not out 19

Imran Tahir not out 11

Extras (b1, w11) 12

Total (9 wickets, 50 overs) 224

Fall: 1-18, 2-46, 3-48, 4-68, 5-142, 6-174, 7-184, 8-187, 9-202

Bowling: Hazlewood 10-0-42-2, Starc 10-0-51-2, Cummins 10-0-27-1, Stoinis 10-0-35-3, Zampa 9-0-57-0, Maxwell 1-0-11-0

Result: Australia won by 7 runs

Man of the Match: Aaron Finch (Australia)

Umpires: Gerard Abood (Australia) and Michael Gough (England). TV umpire: Aleem Dar (Pakistan). Match referee: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand)