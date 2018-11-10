Transport woes

Despite being the biggest city of Pakistan, Karachi is deprived of a proper transportation system. A scarce number of buses, and that too in poor condition, are unable to meet the public demand. People wait for hours at the bus stop and are mostly compelled to stand on the foot stand of packed buses. The other alternative that people have is to take a Rickshaw to work or school. But rickshaw drivers ask for exorbitant amount of money even for short distances.

They justify these high prices by putting the blame on the rising prices of CNG and petrol. It seems that the authorities concerned have got nothing to do with the problem faced by the people belonging to lower middle class or working class. Not everyone can afford to travel in cabs or rickshaws or private vans. Both the federal and provincial governments should work together to resolve the city’s public transport problem.

Tamsheel Khan

Karachi

*****

Students of International Islamic University, Islamabad have been facing a great of inconvenience while travelling on overloaded university buses. Most of the university buses are in a poor condition and in a dire need of repair and maintenance.

The newly elected government must pay attention to this issue and provide adequate funds to the varsity so that new well-equipped buses can be purchased to facilitate students as well as non teaching staff.

Khalil Ahmed Shar

Islamabad