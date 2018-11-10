Sat November 10, 2018
November 10, 2018

KATI welcomes PM’s China visit

KARACHI: The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) has welcomed the outcomes of PM’s visit to China, particularly the development regarding increased access of Pakistani products to Chinese markets, a statement said on Friday.

Referring to a recent statement by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry Abdul Razak Dawood, KATI Patron S M Muneer said that the business community always supported the policy of “trade instead of aid”.

“As the adviser told in his presser that Pakistan’s exports to China would increase to $3.2 billion from $1.2 billion by the end of 2018/19, it is a light of hope for the industry,” he said. KATI President Danish Khan said that there was a huge potential for textile, leather and agriculture sector exports to China. “We should pursue the tariffs equaling to Bangladesh or the ASEAN countries. Industry is hopeful that trade balance with China would become stable in favour of Pakistan,” he added.

