Verdict reserved on maintainability of plea against PM

LAHORE: An election tribunal comprising a judge of the Lahore High Court on Thursday reserved verdict on the maintainability of an election petition challenging victory of Prime Minister Imran Khan in July 25 general elections from NA-95, Mianwali.

Abdul Wahab of Pakistan Justice & Democratic Party, a defeated candidate from NA-95, had challenged the election of Imran Khan accusing him of concealing mandatory details mainly about his sons and ‘daughter’ in the nomination papers.

The lawyers representing the petitioner and Imran Khan extended their arguments on the point of maintainability. Advocate Babar Awan argued on behalf of Imran Khan that many legal formalities were not followed by the petitioner before filing the petition.

The counsel argued that Imran Khan furnished complete details of his as well as of his dependents’ properties in the nomination papers. He urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition for being not maintainable.

After conclusion of arguments from both sides, the tribunal comprising Justice Shahid Waheed reserved the judgment.

In his election petition, Abdul Wahab submitted that under Section 60(2)(d) of Election Act, 2017, a candidate had to furnish a statement of his assets and liabilities and of his spouse and dependent children. However, he said, Mr Khan failed to disclose detailed of properties owned by his wife, two sons and ‘daughter’ Tyrian White.

The petitioner stated that the respondent had not made truthful declaration in nomination papers as well as in affidavit to the effect that Tyrian White was his daughter.

He said that the respondent was not qualified rather disqualified under Article 62(1)(d), (e) and (f) and Article 63(1) (o) & (p) of the Constitution. He urged the tribunal that the election of Imran Khan as returned candidate be declared void and the nomination of the respondent was also invalid.