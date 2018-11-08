PGF lures women to golf

LAHORE: The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) in order to lure female folks towards golf is taking some elaborate steps and even for the purpose a development committee for women has also been formed

In yet another important step forward, green fee has also been abolished and cut of participating golfers has also been introduced to maintain standard and raise the handicap of the female golfers.

The federation has handed the responsibilities of the development committee to its executive committee member Dr Asma Shami. She has been tasked to bring standard in the game besides increasing the number of female participants.

Dr Asma informed ‘The News’ that Greens Fee has been abolished to have more females playing the game. However, a cut has been introduced to maintain standard, she said, while elaborating she added that the influx of female golfers is increasing with these changes so the golfers with good handicap and a specified number of entries will be allowed in the tournament while below par performers will be slashed so that they come back with improved handicap.

She said that the committee has been formulated on the instructions of PGF president Lt Gen Bilal Hussain. She further stated that the federation has also planned to sent female golfers on international golf tours but their selection will be base on their national ranking.