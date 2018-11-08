Thu November 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?

Asia Bibi flies out of Pakistan?
Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday

Fazl-ul-Rehman announces 'Namoos-e-Risalat Million March' in Karachi on Thursday
Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept
Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed
China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan
Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand
Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

National

MB
Mariana Baabar
November 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan, Afghan officials discuss return of refugees

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan Wednesday held lengthy deliberations to find ways and means to ensure that the thousands of Afghan refugees still in Pakistan can return in a dignified, gradual and time bound manner.

Time and again Pakistan has tried to ensure their return together with the UN agencies but each time this was put off on request from the Kabul government and deadlines would roll over.

Wednesday’s meeting between the two sides was the second meeting of the Refugee Working Group under the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Stability (APAPPS) at the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (Safron).

“Both sides deliberated on the ways to enhance mutual cooperation for a dignified, gradual, time bound and complete return of the Afghan nationals to their country. It was also decided to observe the agreed timelines and procedures for repatriation of various categories of these persons to Afghanistan,” said the Foreign Office.

The first meeting was held during the visit of Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua to Kabul on July 22 for the inaugural session of the APAPPS. The Afghan delegation was headed by Deputy Minister for Afghan Ministry of Refugee Affairs Dr Alema. Mohammad Aslam, Secretary Safron, led the Pakistan side in the meeting, which discussed matters related to Afghan refugees and other Afghan nationals illegally residing in Pakistan.

“During the meeting, the two sides signed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for streamlining the working of the group among the two concerned ministries on a regular basis in future. The APAPPS working groups work on the principle of direct, regular contact among relevant ministries in both countries, under the umbrella of the politico-diplomatic working group co-chaired by the two ministries of foreign affairs,” said the Foreign Office.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#PopVsRock brings Strings and Ali Azmat in music combat

#PopVsRock brings Strings and Ali Azmat in music combat
Sarfraz Ahmed slams Ross Taylor for 'disgraceful' throwing gesture

Sarfraz Ahmed slams Ross Taylor for 'disgraceful' throwing gesture
Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Dating apps use artificial intelligence to help search for love

Photos & Videos

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding

Ranveer, Deepika invite Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan to their wedding
Alia Bhatt might have found ‘the one’ in Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt might have found ‘the one’ in Ranbir Kapoor
Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Sonali Bendre's 'unconventional' Diwali in New York

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report

Jacqueline Fernandez to essay the role of famed Indian cyclist in her next: report