Thu November 08, 2018
Peshawar

November 8, 2018

2 brothers among three killed in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Three persons, including two brothers, were killed over an old enmity in Gandi Khankhel locality near Naurang Town on Tuesday evening.

Police said that the incident took place in the limits of Shaheed Asmatullah Khan Khattak Police Station. They said that Fidaullah and his brother Inamullah were watching a cricket match between local teams near the village when their rivals came there and sprayed them with bullets.

They said that Fidaullah, Inamullah and an unidentified villager received multiple bullets wounds and died instantly. “A teenage boy Wahab was wounded in the attack,” said a police official, adding that the assailants left the scene on their motorbike after committing the heinous crime.

Police said that the bodies and wounded boy were shifted to a hospital in Naurang town while a large contingent of cops was sent to the rural area to control law and order situation. The bodies were later handed over to relatives for burial.

Police said that they had registered a case against the alleged killers including Alif Shah, Javed and Nisar on the complaint of Khanzada, the father of deceased Fidaullah and Inamullah and began the investigation.

