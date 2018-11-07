PMEX Records Highest Ever Monthly Trading Volume in October 2018

Karachi: Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited (PMEX), the country’s only multi-commodity futures exchange, recorded the highest trading volume in the month of October 2018, since commencement of operations in 2007.

The Exchange registered trading volume of PKR 306 billion for the month of October 2018 as compared to PKR 115 billion for the same period last year, posting an increase of 166 percent. The average daily trading volume grew to PKR 13.307 billion in October 2018 as compared to average daily trading volume of PKR 6.651 billion over the last 12 months.

Commenting on the growth in trading volume, Ejaz Ali Shah, Managing Director, PMEX, said, “We are delighted to witness a significant surge in the trading volume. This increase signifies the growing interest of market participants in using our diversified product suite to invest, trade and hedge at a regulated platform”.***