Tue November 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
The day of the TLP

The day of the TLP
PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo
China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula
Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account
Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP
Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20
Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

National

BR
Bureau report
November 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Proficiency test: PHC admits writ petition of NAB officers

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday admitted writ petition of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officers for hearing and restrained the anti-graft body from taking any adverse action against the employees even after appearing in the proficiency test.

A division bench comprising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Abdul Shakoor admitted the writ petition for a full hearing in which the employees have challenged the proficiency test by the NAB chairman after 16 years of their regular service.

The bench did not issue the stay order in the proficiency test to be held in Islamabad today for the remaining 26 NAB employees.

However, the court directed the NAB that no adverse action should be taken against the employees after appearing in the test, which the NAB claimed was being conducted for increasing their proficiency.

The petition was filed by assistant private secretaries of the NAB KP, including Asia Rehman, Ubaid, Manzoor Hussain and Ahmad Hussain, seeking suspension of the proficiency test to be held on November 6.

The petitioners sought direction for the respondents not to hold the test, which they termed against the rules and regulations.

During the course of the hearing, Fida Gul appeared for the petitioners and submitted that the petitioners had been appointed as stenographers in BPS-15. In 2011, he said, they were re-designated through a notification and promoted as assistant private secretary (APS) on February 28, 2013.

He argued that NAB chairman through a departmental letter issued on October 9 directed the petitioners across the country in all regional offices to take the test on November 6 at their own expenses. The lawyer said that the NAB chairman had warned the petitioners of the disciplinary proceedings if they did not appear in the test.

The lawyer pointed out before the bench that there was no proficiency test in the Terms and Conditions of Service 2002 of the petitioners. He pointed out that the test was against the law and amounted to discrimination against the petitioners, whose job nomenclature had been changed.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz
Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series
Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Photos & Videos

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai
AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25
SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments
World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China

World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China