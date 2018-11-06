Tue November 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
The day of the TLP

The day of the TLP
PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo
China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula
Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account
Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP
Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20
Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ANP announces body for intra-party election in Mardan

MARDAN: The Awami National Party (ANP) on Monday announced the names of members of the election commission for Mardan to hold the upcoming intra-party election in the district.It may be mentioned that the ANP had announced the intra-party election to be held in April and May next year.

According to the party, former lawmaker Ahmed Khan Bahadur, Shah Roh Aman, former district president Farooq Akram Khan, Haroon Khan and Jawad Takkar were made the members for election commission for Mardan district by party provincial election commission. Ahmed Khan Bahadur was later elected chairman and Haroon Khan as secretary of the district election commission.

Reacting to the development, ANP district president Himayatullah Mayar in a post shared on the social media criticized the announcement of the district election commission and declared it a premature decision. He said that work of the district election commission normally started after the completion of the membership campaign.

Mayar added the current district and union council organization would organize membership campaign. Later, he said, the district office-bearers election would be held under the supervision of provincial election commission.

He stated that the district election commission will supervise the election of sub-wards, constituencies and tehsils of the district. It may be noted that Ahmed Khan Bahadur and Himayatullah Mayar had been at loggerheads since long and both leaders always try their best to oppose each other at every forum. The gulf between the two widened when the ANP allotted the party ticket to Ahmed Khan Bahadur for the recent by-election on PK-53.

Himayatullah Mayar strongly criticized the decision in party meeting and announced that he will oppose Ahmed Khan Bahadur in the by-election. Later, the party issued him showcase notice.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz
Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series
Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Photos & Videos

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai
AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25
SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments
World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China

World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China