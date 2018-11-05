Muslim FC hold K-Electric, PCAA beat Afghan FC

KARACHI: Chaman’s Muslim FC held holders K-Electric to a goalless draw in the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League at the Punjab Stadium Lahore on Sunday.Both sides played tough game, never allowing each other to get an upper hand.

The single point took K-Electric to 17 points from ten matches. Muslim FC moved to nine points from the same number of games.Meanwhile in the other outing of the day, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) defeated Chaman’s Afghan FC 2-0 to stretch their points to eight from nine meetings.Faisal hit both the goals, landing them in the 51st and 74th minute. The loss left Afghan FC reeling at 12 points from ten matches.