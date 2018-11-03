Waiting for India to review its policy: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said India adopted an “aggressive” attitude owing to the upcoming elections in the country and the current circumstances require New Delhi to review its confrontation policy. During a question and answer session at the National Assembly, FM Qureshi submitted his written reply in which he said, “Kulbhushan Yadav's case is being heard in the International Criminal Court with the next hearing scheduled for February 18, 2019.” The foreign minister further informed the Lower House, “There are 10,811 Pakistanis imprisoned abroad. In Saudi Arabia, 3,000 Pakistanis are languishing in jails while there has been an increase in the number of Pakistanis in Turkish prison cells.” “As of this year, there are 30,000 Pakistanis in Turkish prisons,” FM Qureshi stated. Speaking about Pakistan and India's relations, the minister informed the House, “The Indian government has taken an aggressive stand in light of the upcoming elections in the country.” “Circumstances dictate that we wait for India to review its confrontation policy," he added. He added, “Prime Minister Imran Khan has offered to mediate the crisis in Yemen.”