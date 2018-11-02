PM’s sister confirms her Dubai property

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khannum, informed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) that she had owned a precious property in Dubai, credible sources disclosed on Thursday.

Aleema Khannum in her response to FIA’s notice told the inquiry officer in Lahore that she acquired property abroad but now she has sold this asset.

“I had acquired property in the UAE. I had also mentioned the Dubai property in my tax returns and will disclose the source of income for the purchase as soon as I reach Pakistan as I am currently out of the country,” revealed a senior FIA official who quoted the prime minister’s sister as telling the inquiry officer.