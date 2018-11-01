All institutions should stand with SC: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday said all the institutions including National Assembly should stand with the Supreme Court on its verdict.

“We could have different approach on the judicial activism. When judiciary gives decision and provides justice, all the institutions including Parliament should stand with it as Supreme Court is our own institution,” he said this while talking to newsmen at the Parliament House on Wednesday.

The PPP chairman added that the country could not be run from the streets and had to be run according to the Constitution and rule of law. “I am waiting for the day when the country is run through the rule of law and not threats,” he said.

On the issue of National Action Plan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the extremism is big issue which should be dealt sternly. “All the political parties sat together and formulated the National Action Plan but unfortunately the previous government as well as the present government had failed to implement it,” he said.