Misbah not to feature in PSL-4

LAHORE: Former Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq has decided to end his playing days in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and will not feature in PSL-4.

However his franchise Islamabad United is now keen to have him on board as its mentor. Misbah, 44, has been part of the Islamabad United franchise in the first three seasons of the PSL and has seen them winning the title twice.

The country’s most successful Test captain, Misbah led Islamabad in the first season while South African, JP Duminy, took over the captaincy duties in the third due to Pakistani’s fitness issues.

“Misbah has informed us he will not play in the PSL 4 but he is keen to continue his association with the Islamabad United franchise in any other role,” a franchise official revealed. Misbah and the franchise are presently negotiating a pay package for the former captain to continue as mentor.