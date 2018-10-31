Wed October 31, 2018
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name

No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies

Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore

Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House

Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Top Story

October 31, 2018

We’re doing away with birthright citizenship policy: Trump

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said he will scrap a constitutional guarantee to citizenship for anyone born on US soil in a headline-grabbing move bolstering his anti-immigration platform a week before midterm elections.

The surprise announcement in an interview with Axios, released in part on Tuesday, followed the dispatch of more than 5,000 regular troops to the Mexican border, itself a highly unusual move prompted by Trump´s warnings of a migrant "invasion." The birthright citizenship proposal was likely to prove even more controversial, given questions over whether a president can meddle with the constitution at all.

The right to US citizenship for all born in the country is enshrined in the 14th amendment. To change the constitution requires a two thirds majority in Congress -- something almost unthinkable in today´s deeply partisan, near evenly split legislature.

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Zaha reveals racist abuse after Arsenal penalty row

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

