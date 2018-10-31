tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: In the neuro surgery postgraduate examinations held under the aegis of College of Physician and Surgeons of Pakistan, two doctors of Lahore General Hospital, Dr Imran Ali and Dr Hassaan and Zahid Hashmi, got distinction. Both doctors serve in Punjab Institute of Neoru Sciences Unit II.
