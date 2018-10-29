Flour mills oppose new condition

Our correspondent

LAHORE THE Pakistan Flour Mills Association Punjab branch Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Leghari has opposed the condition of submitting power bills for verification of grain grinding, saying their members would not allow anyone to take coercive measures against them. The PFMA Punjab chairman said emergency meeting of association’s executive body had been called to look into the issue. He said that it was sheer discrimination that private buyers had not been asked to submit proof of grinding. “We will evolve future line of action during the meeting to be held on October 31”, he added. He also alleged Food Department was providing substandard wheat from the crop of 2016- 17. “We demand that flour mills be provided with good quality of wheat”, he stressed.