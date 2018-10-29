Trump refuses India’s invitation for Republic Day celebrations

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has turned down India’s invitation to participate in its Republic Day, which is commemorated on January 26. The refusal comes at a time when the two countries don’t enjoy cordial relations as they have in the past, as the US recently warned India against signing a missile deal with Russia.
