New VCs to assume office today

Islamabad: Newly-appointed vice-chancellors of the Quaid-i-Azam University and Allama Iqbal Open University will assume office today (Monday).

President Dr Arif Alvi had made Dr Mohammad Ali the QAU's VC and Dr Ziaul Qayum the AIOU's for a period of four years on Friday. Dr Ali was the VC of the Government College University Faisalabad and Dr Qayum the VC of the University of Gujrat.

A recipient of the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz award and expert of biological sciences, he had completed PhD course at the University of Wales, UK, and post-doctoral work at University of Missouri, Columbia, USA. Dr Ali has a teaching experience of more than 27 years. Dr Qayyum completed the master's degrees in mathematics and computer science before doing a doctorate at the University of Leeds, UK, in machine learning/semantic information retrieval.