Buzdar greets Turkey on National Day

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that there exists an impregnable bond of mutual respect between people of Pakistan and Turkey.

Congratulating Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, prime minister and people of Turkey on their National Day, Buzdar said that masses in Pakistan and Turkey are linked together in the historical ties of love and brotherhood. Turkey has attained unimaginable development under the vibrant leadership of Racep Tayyip Erdogan who worked hard to serve his people selflessly.

Either it's earthquake, flood or any other natural calamity, Turkey has always supported Pakistan also they have always favoured Pakistan's point of view on international fora, he added. The CM said that people of Pakistan felt proud for the development of their brother country and this relation of love and respect will remain there forever.