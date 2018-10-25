Khaqan submits by-polls’ expenditure details to ECP

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who was elected Member National Assembly from Lahore in by-elections on 14th of this month by defeating PTI candidate, has submitted his details of election expenditures to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday.

It is expected that notification pertaining to his election would be officially announced by tomorrow (Thursday) and it will enable him to take the oath of the membership on Monday (October 29) in the session of the National Assembly.

The ECP has already notified ten returned candidates as Member National Assembly (MNA) out of 11 returned ones. They are Zahid Akram Khan Durrani (MMA-Bannu), Malik Sohail Khan (PML-N/Attock), Sheikh Rashid Shafiq (PTI-Rawalpindi), Mansur Hayat Khan (PTI-Rawalpindi), Ali Gohar Khan (PML-N-Faisalabad), Ali Nawaz Awan (PTI-Islamabad), Ch Salik Hussain (PML-Q/Chakwal), ChMoonis Ilahi (PML-Q/Gujrat), Khawaja Saad Rafiq (PML-N/Lahore), Muhammad Alamgir Khan (PTI/Karachi).

In the meanwhile Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar will take a decision tomorrow (Thursday) about request from the opposition members of the National Assembly for issuance of production orders of detained Leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif who is in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Lahore, for upcoming session of the National Assembly. The Speaker is currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

The sources told The News here Tuesday that National Assembly separate session will also take place after the next session of October 29 that has been summoned by the president. According to calendar the session will continue for 11 days. The requisition session will be held afterwards as per rules, the sources added.