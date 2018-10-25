Pedestrians first

An overhead bypass needs to be constructed on the Kashmir Highway near Islamabad Grid Station and Allama Iqbal Open University as a large number of people have to cross road on a regular basis on their way to office and school. The endless flow of vehicles has added to the woes of pedestrians. There has also been a spike in the number of accidents that have also taken place along the road. An overhead bypass will help solve these problems

The concerned quarters are requested to construct the overhead b pass like to facilitate pedestrians. A temporary solution would be to take steps to ensure the smooth flow of traffic along the highway.

Rafiuddin

Islamabad