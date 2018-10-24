Justice Anwar is new LHC CJ

LAHORE: Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq on Tuesday took oath as 47th Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar administered oath to Justice Anwarul Haq at a ceremony. Judges of the LHC, provincial ministers, vice-chairman of Pakistan Bar Council, presidents and office-bearers of Lahore High Court Bar Association and Lahore Bar Association, provincial and federal law officers and a host of legal luminaries also graced the occasion.

On his arrival at the LHC after oath-taking ceremony, a guard of honour was presented to Chief Justice Anwarul Haq by a police contingent.

Later, Chief Justice Anwarul Haq administered the oath to six newly-confirmed judges and eight newly-appointed additional judges of the high court.

The confirmed judges include Justice Mujahid Mustaqeem Ahmad, Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Jawad Hassan, Justice Muzammil Akhtar Shabbir and Justice Ch Abdul Aziz. The newly-appointed additional judges include Justice Anwarul Haq Pannun, Justice Farooq Haider, Justice Shakilur Rehman Khan, Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan, Justice Ahmad Raza, Justice Rasaal Hassan Syed, Justice Asim Hafeez and Justice Sadiq Mahmud Khurram. Meanwhile, Chief Justice Anwarul Haq issued transfer and postings orders of different officers of the court.

According to a notification, Registrar Bahadar Ali Khan has been relieved from the position while District & Sessions Judge Shakeel Ahmad has been posted as registrar.

District & Sessions Judge Bushra Zaman has been posted as director general of district judiciary and District & Sessions Judge Jawadul Hassan has been posted as staff officer of the chief justice.