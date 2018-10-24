RCB launches cleanliness drive

Rawalpindi: The Rawal-pindi Cantonment Board launched a two-week long cleanliness campaign on Tuesday. The campaign was inaugurated by Cantonment Board Station Commander Brigadier Shahzad Tanveer at Roomi Park, The Mall Saddar.

The ceremony for the campaign which will continue from October 23, 2018 till November 6, 2018 was attended by elected public representatives, office-bearers of Saddar Trade Union, office-bearers of Private Schools and colleges Management Association, officers and Staff of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board.

Talking to ‘The News’ Qaiser Mehmood, Assistant Secretary and spokesman said unattended areas shall be under focus in view of the remarkable achievement during the previous 4 campaigns the management of RCB decided to continue holding such awareness campaign in future.

He pointed out that in the last campaign about 3,000 ton garbage was lifted and disposed while in the recent campaign RCB was targeting to double the figure for which we are working with dedication to achieve this goal.