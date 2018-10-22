DCF holds welfare auction for school construction in Larkana

ISLAMABAD: The Dubai Cares Foundation (DCF) has organised welfare technical auction in partnership with the Citizen Foundation (TCF) in Pakistan to collect donations for construction of school in Larkana district of Sindh.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador for Pakistan Hamad Obaid Zanubi told The News Sunday here that the auction was held in the presence of more than 400 businessmen and prominent figures from the UAE and auction includes 80 pieces of art besides the cricket bat used by former Pakistani cricket captain Younis Khan.

Ambassador Hamad Zanubi observed, “In the UAE we appreciate the great support of local and internationals artists and participants who contributed in success of auction by DCF and TCF of Pakistan.” Ambassador Hamad said that art is a global language that brings people together, the partnership of the DCF and TCF of Pakistan help draws attention to the plight of deprived children in Pakistan and the world to get education.

He said that the UAE government and DCF have always been supportive of the initiatives for the promotion of education in Pakistan and stayed on forefront for the noble cause of imparting education.

Ambassador Hamad assured the brotherly people of Pakistan that the foundation and his government would keep supporting the efforts for promotion of education in the less developed areas of Pakistan as part of its global endeavours.