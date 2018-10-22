228 quack outlets sealed

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission sealed 228 quackery outlets in the last week, while its teams inspected 1,123 treatment centres. The crackdown on quacks was carried out in 21 cities, including Lahore, along with the police and district authorities. Twenty five illegal treatment businesses were closed down in Khanewal, 24 in Dera Ghazi, 23 in Rawalpindi, 22 in Rahim Yar Khan and 21 in Pakpattan.