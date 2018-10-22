Youth, others booked for kidnapping girl

TOBA TEK SINGH: Pirmahal police Sunday registered a kidnapping case against a youth and his accomplices. An FIR was registered on the complainant of M Anwar of Chak 674-15/GB. He said that his 16-year-old daughter was going to government degree college on Saturday in a van. Accused Nadim Zafar and his five accomplices stopped the van and abducted her at gunpoint. Police were conducting raids to arrest the accused to recover the girl.