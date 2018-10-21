Kangaroos dominate Tonga 34-16

WELLINGTON: Valentine Holmes dominated the scoreboard as world champions Australia bounced back from their shock loss to New Zealand to hold out Tonga 34-16 in Auckland. Holmes’s 18 points shattered the dreams of the 26,000 raucous, red-clad Tongan fans who packed Mt Smart Stadium as the Kangaroos outscored Tonga six tries to three. They were ahead 30-10 at the break before passionate singing by the Tongan supporters fired up their side to come back in the second half — but they could not rein in the deficit.