Sindh has one of the world’s best police forces, claims CM

Sindh’s chief minister on Thursday said the province has one of the world’s best police forces in the world, as they bravely fight terrorists, target killers and extortionists.

“Peace was not restored here easily,” said CM Syed Murad Ali Shah, “as it took the lives of our police, Rangers and army officials. I salute all the martyrs and pay rich tributes to their families.”

Shah was addressing the 40th batch of 760 Elite Force officials at their passing-out parade at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Elite Police Training Centre Razzakabad. The ceremony was attended by IGP Dr Kaleem Imam, Additional IGP Dr Aftab Pathan, the training centre’s Commandant Tanveer Odho and other relevant officers.

The chief executive said the morale of the Sindh police was low when the Pakistan Peoples Party made the provincial government in 2008 because they were being targeted for having participated in Karachi’s Operation Clean-up.“Their salary structure was lower than that of the police forces of other provinces. There was no solid compensation system for the martyrs. The families of the martyrs had no government patronage.”

He said the provincial government adopted a holistic approach to address these issues: recruitment was made purely on merit, best training courses were designed and the salary structure was brought on a par with that of the police forces of other provinces.

Compensation for the martyrs was increased as well, so were the health and educational services for police officials, and then they were equipped with the best arms and ammunition, he added. “Today our police force is the best in Pakistan and can be compared with any police force in the world. The Sindh police have fought bravely against terrorists, target killers and extortionists, and 2,200 of them have embraced martyrdom.”

The CM saluted them and their families. “We have not abandoned the families of the martyrs. We have been paying them regular salaries besides disbursing compensations.”

Talking about the passing-out ceremony, he hoped that the batch of 760 officials, including 148 women, would be a valuable addition to the police force. “I have witnessed the abilities they demonstrated in their passing-out programme. They are well-trained and I am sure they would deliver in the field.”

He said the Razzakabad training centre was established in the 1990s, and so far it has produced a force of 50,000 police officials. He vowed to strengthen it further with an auditorium and other required facilities. He said he would also consider the proposal of setting up a police cadet college.

Shah said he is favourably considering the proposal of upgrading the post of constable from grade-five to seven, head constable from grade-seven to nine and assistant sub-inspector from grade-nine to 11.

Earlier, the passing-out officials demonstrated their skills and abilities to curb crime and handle sensitive situations. They gave the guard of honour when the chief executive had reached the centre.

The CM later distributed certificates, medals and awards to the position-holders of the training course. Sindh police chief IGP Imam and Commandant Odho also spoke.