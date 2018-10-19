SC disqualifies PML-N MPA for holding fake degree

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday disqualified Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Ziaur Rehman from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for contesting elections while holding a fake degree.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard acase pertaining to the PML-N leader’s fake degree. During the hearing, as Rehman appeared before the bench the chief justice questioned him, “What have you studied and from which madrassah?”
To this, the PML-N MPA said, “I have studied Hadith and Fiqah.” Justice Nisar then asked Rehman “to read out any five Hadith in Arabic”. However, the PML-N MPA failed to recall and read out a single Hadith. Justice Nisar then said, “You did your matric in 1996 and did a course in a madrasah in the same year. How is this possible?”
“The head of the madrassah also informed that you did not have a course from there,” the top judge added. The bench then announced the verdict in the case and disqualified Rehman after declaring his degree fake. Rehman had emerged victorious from PK-30, Mansehra-I during the general election.
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday disqualified Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Ziaur Rehman from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for contesting elections while holding a fake degree.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard acase pertaining to the PML-N leader’s fake degree. During the hearing, as Rehman appeared before the bench the chief justice questioned him, “What have you studied and from which madrassah?”
To this, the PML-N MPA said, “I have studied Hadith and Fiqah.” Justice Nisar then asked Rehman “to read out any five Hadith in Arabic”. However, the PML-N MPA failed to recall and read out a single Hadith. Justice Nisar then said, “You did your matric in 1996 and did a course in a madrasah in the same year. How is this possible?”
“The head of the madrassah also informed that you did not have a course from there,” the top judge added. The bench then announced the verdict in the case and disqualified Rehman after declaring his degree fake. Rehman had emerged victorious from PK-30, Mansehra-I during the general election.
Comments