Ufone gets ISO certification

LAHORE: Ufone has announced it has achieved certification of the new standard ISO 9001:2015 quality management system (QMS) for its technology department, covering both the network as well as IT portfolios.

With this, the technology department of Ufone has successfully transitioned from ISO 9001:2008 that it acquired in 2012 to the coveted ISO 9001:2015 standard, a statement said. The company continues to demonstrate uncompromising commitment to quality excellence and customer satisfaction, it added.

The ISO 9001:2015 sets a higher standard to quality management system than its predecessor; focusing on performance through a process-oriented approach, a statement said. It also takes into consideration factors like risk-based thinking, while simultaneously employing a Plan-Do-Check-Act cycle at all levels.

The certification was awarded after an independent assessment conducted by Bureau Veritas (BV), an internationally recognised certification body. BV certification is recognised and renowned throughout the world as a valued symbol of reliability, sustainability, and trust.