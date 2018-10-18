Khattak says by-polls win proves people want change

NOWSHERA: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said on Wednesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s victory in the recent by-election proved that people wanted change.

He was talking to reporters at his residence in Manki Sharif. He said that people wanted to get rid of the corrupt politicians.Newly elected Members Provincial Assembly (MPA) Liaqat Khattak and Ibrahim Khattak, Member National Assembly Imran Khattak and others were also present on the occasion.

Pervez Khattak said that pressure of the foreign loans was due to the wrong policies of the previous government. “It would take time to clear the mess of the last 70 years,” he said and added that people in this critical time should support Prime Minister Imran Khan. “The PTI’s victory in the by-poll shows that people are still with Imran Khan’s PTI,” he said, adding that the time had come for PTI to come up to the expectations of the people.

He said that the country in the leadership of PM Imran Khan would become economically stable. He thanked all those people who had voted to his brother Liaqat Khattak and his son Ibrahim Khattak to power in the by-election.