Khattak says by-poll win proves people want change

NOWSHERA: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said on Wednesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s victory in the recent by-election proved that people wanted change.

He was talking to reporters at his residence in Manki Sharif. He said that people wanted to get rid of the corrupt politicians. Newly elected MPA Liaqat Khattak and Ibrahim Khattak, Member National Assembly Imran Khattak and others were also present on the occasion.

Pervez Khattak said that pressure of the foreign loans was due to the wrong policies of the previous government. "It would take time to clear the mess of the last 70 years," he said and added that people in this critical time should support Prime Minister Imran Khan. "The PTI's victory in the by-poll shows that people are still with Imran Khan's PTI," he said.He said that the country in the leadership of PM Imran Khan would become economically stable.