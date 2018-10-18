Conference on disaster management held at UoP

PESHAWAR: The University of Peshawar (UoP) will serve as a platform for joint efforts by different agencies to cope with the disaster hazards and pre-disaster arrangements on the national, regional and global level.

These views were expressed by speakers at a one-day conference at Sir Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Auditorium, UoP. Centre for Disaster Preparedness and Management had organised the workshop as part of preparations to hold an international conference at the university early next year.

The mobile project currently carried out by the UoP is a regional alliance of Sri Lankan, Pakistani, and Malaysian universities along with University of Salford's Think Lab Association to develop a resilience framework consisting of vulnerabilities, resilience capacity and relationship between them.