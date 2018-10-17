Dylan wins Tour of Guangxi first stage

BEIJING: Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen won the first stage of the Tour de Guangxi in southern China on Tuesday.The 25-year-old Team LottoNL-Jumbo rider crossed the line in 2hrs 21min 45sec ahead of Max Walscheid of Team Sunweb and Fabio Jakobsen of Quick-Step Floors. Tuesday’s stage featured a 107-kilometre (66 miles) route — two loops around the mostly flat coastal city of Beihai. Cyclists are expected to face their biggest challenge on Stage 5, a 212km route from Liuzhou to Guilin taking in some rugged roads and three climbs.