Wed October 17, 2018
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Forward bloc in PTI?

India's five-star fight goes viral

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt

Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

National

MD
Monitoring Desk
October 17, 2018

‘Around $15bn’ to be sought from IMF

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to obtain around $15 billion from International Monetary Fund for a period of three years, sources informed Geo News Tuesday, amid a deepening balance-of-payments crisis, reports Geo News citing sources.

Pakistani authorities will request an IMF delegation, which will be visiting the country next month, for providing them $15 to $16 billion, the sources said. Pakistan will require $1.5 billion from the IMF every three months.

Pakistani officials will apprise the delegation of their financial requirements after which a decision would be made by the IMF officials. The consent of countries funding the IMF would also be important in this regard.

Sources said the IMF may also be requested for rescheduling previous loans, and if they are rescheduled, then $10 billion would be enough to support the country's weak economy. Pakistan's financial deficit currently stands at $36 billion and the country requires at least $6 billion annually to reduce it, according to the sources.

The country may also get $20 billion through foreign remittances, whereas it expects foreign investment worth $1 to $1.5 billion over the next year.

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

India's five-star fight goes viral

