Tue October 16, 2018
Sports

REUTERS
October 16, 2018

Afghanistan’s Zazai smashes six sixes in an over

SHARJAH: Afghan 20-year-old Hazratullah Zazai joined a select group of cricketers on Sunday by smashing six sixes in an over in a domestic tournament.Opening the batting for Kabul Zwanan against Balkh Legends in the Afghanistan Premier League Twenty20 tournament, Zazai tore into left-arm spinner Abdullah Mazari in the fourth over of the innings to take 37 runs, including a wide delivery.

Zazai became the sixth player to hit six sixes in an over.Garry Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh and Ross Whiteley have also achieved the feat.Zazai also equalled the record for the fastest half-century in the T20 format when he reached the mark in 12 balls, a record previously held by Yuvraj and West Indian Chris Gayle.

However, Zazai’s 62 off 17 balls was not enough to claim victory for his side as the Legends won by 21 runs after posting 244-6 built on Gayle’s 80 off 48 balls.“It was a surreal moment for me to perform in front of my idol (Gayle),” said Zazai, who has played two One-day Internationals and three T20 matches for Afghanistan.

