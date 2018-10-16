SC told transgender persons to get NICs

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court was informed on Monday that work had started on issuing national identity cards (NICs) to transgender persons.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar disposed of the suo motu case after it was informed that the process to issue NICs had been started.

Appearing on notice, additional attorney general told the court that the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) had also declared that Pakistan was the only country to be working on policies for the third gender.

Dr Sohail Anwar, the committee head constituted by the apex court, told the bench that the UNDP had acknowledged and appreciated the efforts made by Pakistan for the rights of transgender persons.

He said Pakistan was among nine countries that had drafted policies for welfare of the transgender persons. Disposing of the case, the court announced that the report made by the Law and Justice Commission would be made part of the order, while the provincial governments should continue their work for the transgender persons.