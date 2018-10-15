Chances of scattered rain

LAHORE : Dry and hot weather was reported in the city here Sunday while Met office predicted a similar weather pattern with during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country on Monday and may persist till Tuesday. They predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty wind is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara divisions and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during (evening/night). No rainfall was recorded in any part of the country. Sunday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded in Mithi, TandoJam and Chhor where mercury reached 40°C while in Lahore it was 26°C, minimum was 16.8 °C and humidity level was 55 per cent.