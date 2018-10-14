Construction of Torghar judicial complex begins

MANSEHRA: District and Sessions Judge Torghar Ashfaq Taj has laid the foundation stone of the judicial complex at a cost of Rs100 million in Oghi.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended among others by Tehsil Bar Association president Nisar Khan, and general secretary Abdul Hameed Khan.

The provincial government had already released an amount of Rs5 million and rest of the money would be released gradually as work progresses.