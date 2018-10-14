Policeman caught receiving bribe

The Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Saturday arrested a police sub-inspector red-handed while collecting bribe.

According to an spokesperson for ACE, a successful trap was laid on October 13, 2018 by an ACE West Zone team under the supervision of a magistrate, in which Sub-Inspector Zahid Hussain Shah deployed at the Taimoria police station in District Central was caught red-handed receiving a bribe of Rs50,000.

The official demanded a Rs200,000 bribe money from the complainant, Nadeem, to submit a challan report in his favour. Inspector Kamran of ACE District Central registered a Trap FIR no. 19/2018 against Shah on the direction of ACE West Zone deputy director.

According to ACE sources, the accused official accepted the bribe from the applicant in the presence of the magistrate.

A Mushirnama has been prepared under the supervision of magistrate and further investigations are under way.

Rangers operations

The Rangers arrested eight suspects including street criminals during targeted operations in the city.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, the paramilitary force carried out targeted raids in the limits of the Frere and Kalri police stations and arrested seven suspects, Syed Hassan, Khalid, Mohammad Abbas alias Kaka, Mohammad Siraaj alias Guddu, Mohammad Waqas alias Munna, Akmal Malik and Aneel.

The suspects are allegedly involved in the trade of stolen motorcycles and street crime.

The paramilitary force also raided a location in the Malir City area and apprehended an alleged drug peddler, Mohammad Faisal.

The Rangers claimed to have recovered arms, stolen items and narcotics from the suspects’ possession. They were later handed over to police for the initiation of legal proceedings.

A day earlier, the Rangers claimed to have arrested seven suspects during raids in various locations of the city including Saeedabad, Baldia Town, Madina Colony, Preedy and Memon Goth.

The arrested suspects were identified as Shahbaz, Ahsanullah, Ayaz, Hunzila, Sohail Shaikh,Rizwan and Raees. According to a spokesperson for the paramilitary force, they were involved in street crime and drug peddling.

The Rangers also seized arms, ammunition and narcotics from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police for the initiation of legal proceedings.

Man killed in road accident

A man was killed in a road accident in the Malir area of the city on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, the 34- year-old man, Muhammad Arif, was hit by a fast-moving vehicle while riding a motorbike in Momen Goth. As a result, he suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.