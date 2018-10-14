Sun October 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Damned before trial

Damned before trial
Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: Six million people to have job opportunity

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: Six million people to have job opportunity
Government to arrange $2-3 bn stopgap financing from friends

Government to arrange $2-3 bn stopgap financing from friends
Sanam Baloch shares life secrets in emotional interview

Sanam Baloch shares life secrets in emotional interview
PM Imran inaugurates Clean and Green Pakistan campaign

PM Imran inaugurates Clean and Green Pakistan campaign

Donkey King: Massive response to premiere in Karachi

Donkey King: Massive response to premiere in Karachi
PTI’s Ali Tareen lauds Sardar Ali Shah for enrolling daughter in govt school

PTI’s Ali Tareen lauds Sardar Ali Shah for enrolling daughter in govt school
Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
CPEC projects worth $28bln completed in 4 years

CPEC projects worth $28bln completed in 4 years

Karachi

BOC
by our correspondent
October 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Policeman caught receiving bribe

The Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Saturday arrested a police sub-inspector red-handed while collecting bribe.

According to an spokesperson for ACE, a successful trap was laid on October 13, 2018 by an ACE West Zone team under the supervision of a magistrate, in which Sub-Inspector Zahid Hussain Shah deployed at the Taimoria police station in District Central was caught red-handed receiving a bribe of Rs50,000.

The official demanded a Rs200,000 bribe money from the complainant, Nadeem, to submit a challan report in his favour. Inspector Kamran of ACE District Central registered a Trap FIR no. 19/2018 against Shah on the direction of ACE West Zone deputy director.

According to ACE sources, the accused official accepted the bribe from the applicant in the presence of the magistrate.

A Mushirnama has been prepared under the supervision of magistrate and further investigations are under way.

Rangers operations

The Rangers arrested eight suspects including street criminals during targeted operations in the city.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, the paramilitary force carried out targeted raids in the limits of the Frere and Kalri police stations and arrested seven suspects, Syed Hassan, Khalid, Mohammad Abbas alias Kaka, Mohammad Siraaj alias Guddu, Mohammad Waqas alias Munna, Akmal Malik and Aneel.

The suspects are allegedly involved in the trade of stolen motorcycles and street crime.

The paramilitary force also raided a location in the Malir City area and apprehended an alleged drug peddler, Mohammad Faisal.

The Rangers claimed to have recovered arms, stolen items and narcotics from the suspects’ possession. They were later handed over to police for the initiation of legal proceedings.

A day earlier, the Rangers claimed to have arrested seven suspects during raids in various locations of the city including Saeedabad, Baldia Town, Madina Colony, Preedy and Memon Goth.

The arrested suspects were identified as Shahbaz, Ahsanullah, Ayaz, Hunzila, Sohail Shaikh,Rizwan and Raees. According to a spokesperson for the paramilitary force, they were involved in street crime and drug peddling.

The Rangers also seized arms, ammunition and narcotics from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police for the initiation of legal proceedings.

Man killed in road accident

A man was killed in a road accident in the Malir area of the city on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, the 34- year-old man, Muhammad Arif, was hit by a fast-moving vehicle while riding a motorbike in Momen Goth. As a result, he suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage

‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage
Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed