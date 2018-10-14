Draghi points to asset repricing

NUSA DUA, Indonesia: European Central Bank policy is working as intended and the biggest risks to the policy outlook are a sharp repricing of assets or a sudden rise in interest rates, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Saturday.

He said that specific risks include lingering stability issues in the banking sector or a surprising increase in inflation, which appears unlikely in the euro zone but a more relevant issue in the United States.

On the downside, a risk would be a "snap back" in rates relating to geopolitical issues, such as trade tensions, a renegotiation of EU rules by member nations or infringement on central bank independence by governments, the ECB chief added.