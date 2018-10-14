Turkmenistan’s economic growth slows

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ASHGABAT: Turkmenistan´s economic growth slowed to 6.2 percent in the January-September period this year from 6.4 percent in the same nine-month period in 2017, President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov told a televised government meeting on Saturday.
Private sector investments have been on the rise, he added. The International Monetary Fund expects Turkmenistan´s economy to grow by 6.2 percent in the whole of 2018, down from 6.5 percent in 2017.
