Imran to make country self-sufficient: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said only Prime Minister Imran Khan will make Pakistan a self-sufficient country. He said this while talking to different delegates who called on him on Friday. He listened to the problems of the people and issued instructions for their solution.

The chief minister said the cruel game played with the national economy during the past 10 years was unforgivable. He said the past rulers put the country into the quagmire of heavy loans.

Usman Buzdar said good time would come soon, and the PTI government would change the destiny of people. The country will get rid of the crises, he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that a comprehensive strategy should be adopted to promote literary and cultural activities in the province. He directed authorities concerned to encourage the local artists. He directed the information and culture secretary to present a plan soon for promotion of cultural and literary activities in the province.

While reviewing the steps about promotion of literary activities here on Friday, the chief minister said promotion of cultural and literary activities was important in today’s tense environment and the Information and Culture Department should present a suitable strategy in this regard.

He said Punjab was very rich in art, history and culture so there was a need to highlight the artistic abilities of local artists. He said different ceremonies should also be arranged at the division, district and tehsil level, and the local artists and writers should be invited to them.

Secretary Information Bilal Butt said the department was already working for the promotion of art and culture and different programmes had been given final shape in this regard. A comprehensive plan would be presented soon for the promotion of literary and cultural activities in the province, he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday chaired a meeting and reviewed the security arrangements made for the upcoming by-elections. The chief minister was informed that 4,759 polling stations had been established for eight National Assembly and 11 provincial assembly seats. As many as 807 sensitive polling stations will be monitored through CCTV cameras.

The chief minister said every effort would be made for holding transparent and impartial elections. Display of arms will be totally banned, he added. He directed the officers concerned that no demonstration of jubilant firing or fireworks should occur.

He said that indiscriminate legal action would be taken against the violators of law. He said every possible measure would be taken to maintain the law and order.