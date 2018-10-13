Money laundering probe: No record being provided to JIT

KARACHI: The Sindh government is reluctant to provide the complete record of its 10-year accounts, details of contracts and funds given to sick industrial units, record of industrial plots allotted to different people and complete record of subsidy given to sugar industry to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed by the Supreme Court probing the ongoing billions of rupees money-laundering case, The News learnt.

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was formed by the Supreme Court for further probing the ongoing money laundering case earlier under investigation of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on September 26 by increasing its scope of investigation sought the Sindh government’s record, wrote a letter under Section 19 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, (copy of which available with The News) to the Sindh chief secretary for the provision of complete information till September 30.

But despite the passage of 15 days plus Sindh government’s departments did not provide the required record to the JIT despite one more reminder to the secretary.

The Sindh Secretary Industries informed the JIT through an official letter that his department was not involved in giving funds to the sick industrial units or sugar mills, all the funds were given by the Board of Investment of the Sindh government.

According to the Sindh government sources, some of the details regarding some bank accounts, allotment of industrial plots were provided, but, till date, record of subsidy and rebate given to sugar mills, funds given to sick industrial units for their revival and record of 40 plus contracts who were awarded majority of contracts of development works of Irrigation and Works and Services departments were not provided yet.

A senior level officer of the Sindh government, on the condition of not to be named, told The News that province’s political leadership and as well as top bureaucracy is in panic, frightened and reluctant to provide the complete record to the JIT, because according to this officer in all five departments-- Agriculture, Industry, Finance, Irrigation and Works and Services; there were so many tells of billions of rupees corruption, embezzlement and nepotism and there was many proofs of involvement of top political leadership and scrutiny and inquiry of the record will open a big new Pandora box.

Abdul Rasheed Channa, the Spokesman to the Sindh chief minister, told The News that Sindh government departments have provided much record and collecting the further required record and all remaining material would be provided to the JIT very soon, and there was not any panic or any reluctance or unwillingness at any department.

“Sindh government and chief minister strictly believe in transparency and wanted to hand over its all record required by the JIT as it could be examined properly,” concluded Channa.

Letter written by the JIT to the Sindh chief secretary said that “details of bank accounts of provincial government signed by officers concerned, money lent to sick industry units over the past 10 years and details of their directors should also be provided.”

Further, details have also been sought of the contracts awarded in the Irrigation and communication and works departments in the last 10 years as letter added: “Details should be shared regarding how much money was invested in and how many contracts were awarded pertaining to these two departments in the last 10 years.”

Details of contractors, including their names, addresses and NIC numbers have also been sought. The JIT also asked the Sindh government to provide complete record of sugar purchased by the Sindh government from different sugar mills along with cost, complete details of subsidy and rebate awarded to sugar mills along with working paper submitted for approval of summary and approval of the competent authority.

According to the official record there were so many irregular payments were made to many people without justifications, that’s why Finance department not ready to provide the record, majority of big contracts of development works of Irrigation and Works and Services Departments were awarded to favourite contracts out of them two big contractors are on the radar of FIA and JIT as they have deposited millions of rupees in fake accounts under inquiry of the JIT, apart from the contracts only in one year—2013--Rs2 billion were provided to sugar mills,